AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.35 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $71,061,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 91.6% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 807.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total transaction of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.61 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $169.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

