AMP Capital Investors Ltd Buys 18,899 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned 0.07% of Zoetis worth $31,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,653,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,546,000 after acquiring an additional 522,533 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,374,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,345,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zoetis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,692,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,099,000 after purchasing an additional 529,666 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Zoetis by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,890,000 after purchasing an additional 985,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $184,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,390,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,806 shares of company stock worth $15,547,088 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

