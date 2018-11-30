AMP Capital Investors Ltd Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,510 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $38,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $172,096,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,110,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,171,848,000 after buying an additional 3,264,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,728,000 after buying an additional 1,936,093 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 978.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,574,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,649,000 after buying an additional 1,428,824 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 18,709,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,836,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

Shares of MS opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

