AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 72,189 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,189 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $28,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,995.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $54.70 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.646 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 72,189 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/amp-capital-investors-ltd-sells-72189-shares-of-bank-of-nova-scotia-bns.html.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.