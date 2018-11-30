Amtech Systems (ASYS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amtech Systems updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.99. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASYS. Benchmark downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on Amtech Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $11.00 price target on Amtech Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amtech Systems by 37.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Amtech Systems by 35.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,127,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 292,876 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amtech Systems (ASYS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/amtech-systems-asys-posts-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-44-eps.html.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.