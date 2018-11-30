Amtech Systems (ASYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Amtech Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Amtech Systems updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.52.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASYS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of Amtech Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amtech Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth $130,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth $159,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth $388,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 37.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 186.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 99,807 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amtech Systems (ASYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/amtech-systems-asys-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-44-eps.html.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.