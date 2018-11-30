Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO) to Post -$1.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.80). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 103.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($2.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ ALBO traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,682. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper bought 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $25,670.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $194,155.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 16.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 205.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 89.1% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 586,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,808,000 after buying an additional 276,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 18.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 160,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Read More: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.