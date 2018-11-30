Analysts Anticipate American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) will report $153.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $157.00 million. American Outdoor Brands reported sales of $148.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will report full-year sales of $630.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.10 million to $639.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $666.10 million, with estimates ranging from $653.20 million to $679.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Outdoor Brands.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $138.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOBC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Robert H. Brust acquired 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $62,879.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $183,387.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,328,000 after acquiring an additional 74,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,096,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,644 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,260,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 544.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 680,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $694.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Read More: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Outdoor Brands (AOBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.