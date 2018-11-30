Analysts Anticipate American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.75 Million

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) will report $153.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $157.00 million. American Outdoor Brands reported sales of $148.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will report full-year sales of $630.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.10 million to $639.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $666.10 million, with estimates ranging from $653.20 million to $679.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Outdoor Brands.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $138.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOBC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Robert H. Brust acquired 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $62,879.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $183,387.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,328,000 after acquiring an additional 74,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,096,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,644 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,260,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 544.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 680,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $694.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Read More: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Outdoor Brands (AOBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply