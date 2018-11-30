Analysts Anticipate Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Peoples Utah Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $613.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.76%.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $47,918.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $454,259. Insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $254,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 57.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

