Analysts Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.30. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.59 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $1,665,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,608,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,592,000 after acquiring an additional 722,199 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,927,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $38.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

