Analysts Anticipate Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $396.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

In related news, CAO Gary Gillette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 661,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,287. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

