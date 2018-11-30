Analysts Anticipate Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,826,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,202,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,747,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

