Analysts Anticipate U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.13. U.S. Silica reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.15). U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $423.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,183.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,290 shares in the company, valued at $661,114.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,614 shares of company stock valued at $206,525 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 421,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

