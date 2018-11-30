Analysts Anticipate Valeritas Holdings Inc (VLRX) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valeritas’ earnings. Valeritas posted earnings per share of ($2.57) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valeritas will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valeritas.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 1,768.69% and a negative net margin of 193.79%.

Separately, Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on Valeritas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valeritas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of Valeritas stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 2,057,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,533. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.58. Valeritas has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.76.

In other Valeritas news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 630,000 shares of company stock worth $241,900. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Valeritas by 730.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 143,940 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Valeritas during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Valeritas by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 316,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery.

