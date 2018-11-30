Analysts Expect Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $677.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $46,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $88,090.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,495.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,016 shares of company stock worth $442,806 over the last ninety days. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth $5,178,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 623.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 163,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 146,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 970,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 114,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 984,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

