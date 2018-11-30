Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2018

Brokerages predict that Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.09). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASC shares. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 46.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 40.1% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1,025.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 225,522 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $1,950,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $188.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.75. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $8.75.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

