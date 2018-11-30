Analysts Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.47. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $306.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. 148,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5,945.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,135,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,640 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 11,807,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,025,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,397,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,291,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,559 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

