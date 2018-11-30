Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (BRKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.51. Bruker reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. 174,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. Bruker has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 242,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

