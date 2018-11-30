Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce $59.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.69 million to $60.18 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $55.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $233.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.76 million to $234.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $252.22 million, with estimates ranging from $239.78 million to $259.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 95.77% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 97.91%.

In related news, Chairman Vincent D. Foster purchased 25,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.54. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,583,565 shares in the company, valued at $61,220,622.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

