Analysts Expect Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Rowan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.89). Rowan Companies reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 241.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rowan Companies will report full-year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($2.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rowan Companies.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.39 million. Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets lowered Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rowan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Rowan Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rowan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Shares of RDC stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Rowan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TVR Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rowan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rowan Companies by 142.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,595 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rowan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Rowan Companies by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 131,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rowan Companies by 127.7% during the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 276,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

