Analysts Expect Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Triple-S Management an industry rank of 89 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTS. TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $19.26 on Friday. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $410.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.77 million. Triple-S Management had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Triple-S Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

