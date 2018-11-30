Analysts Offer Predictions for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (FOXA)

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Stock analysts at Gabelli lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. Gabelli analyst B. Harriss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie increased their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 298.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,522.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 351.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.