Analysts Set Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR) PT at $6.25

Shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

CNFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Conifer in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conifer in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $43.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.79. Conifer has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $24.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. Conifer had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Equities analysts expect that Conifer will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Brian J. Roney purchased 10,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 313,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,564.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

