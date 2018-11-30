Analysts Set Horizon Global Corp (HZN) Target Price at $12.33

Shares of Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

HZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Horizon Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Carl S. Bizon bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,328.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jay Goldbaum bought 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $55,807.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,240.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $171,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 82,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 357,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,908. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Global will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.