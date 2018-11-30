Analysts Set Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) Target Price at $46.00

Shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.18. 81,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.98. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.40 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.