Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) in the last few weeks:

11/23/2018 – MedEquities Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. owns, develops, operates, leases and disposes healthcare properties and portfolios. It operates primarily in Texas, California, Nevada and South Carolina. MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

11/20/2018 – MedEquities Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – MedEquities Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – MedEquities Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2018 – MedEquities Realty Trust was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – MedEquities Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. owns, develops, operates, leases and disposes healthcare properties and portfolios. It operates primarily in Texas, California, Nevada and South Carolina. MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Shares of NYSE MRT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 4,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,068. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.65.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.25). MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. Analysts forecast that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other MedEquities Realty Trust news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 21,601 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $152,287.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,277 shares of company stock worth $3,410,583. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 205,635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,325,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,608,000 after purchasing an additional 153,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 222,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 180,502 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,003,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 86,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

