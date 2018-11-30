Analyzing Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) and SOUTH32 Ltd/S (SOUHY)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and SOUTH32 Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and SOUTH32 Ltd/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 15.10% 12.92% 8.41% SOUTH32 Ltd/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SOUTH32 Ltd/S pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Jaguar Mining does not pay a dividend. SOUTH32 Ltd/S pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jaguar Mining and SOUTH32 Ltd/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A SOUTH32 Ltd/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 197.47, suggesting that its share price is 19,647% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOUTH32 Ltd/S has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Mining and SOUTH32 Ltd/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $105.23 million 0.44 -$2.83 million N/A N/A SOUTH32 Ltd/S $7.55 billion 1.52 $1.33 billion $1.27 8.83

SOUTH32 Ltd/S has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Jaguar Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SOUTH32 Ltd/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SOUTH32 Ltd/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

