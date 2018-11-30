Analyzing Pioneer Energy Services (PES) and Sauer Energy (SENY)

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) and Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Energy Services and Sauer Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services 0 5 3 0 2.38 Sauer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pioneer Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $3.89, suggesting a potential upside of 52.06%. Given Pioneer Energy Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pioneer Energy Services is more favorable than Sauer Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Energy Services has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sauer Energy has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and Sauer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services -8.19% -19.97% -5.08% Sauer Energy N/A -135.70% -112.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and Sauer Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services $446.45 million 0.45 -$75.11 million ($0.70) -3.66 Sauer Energy N/A N/A -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Sauer Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pioneer Energy Services.

Summary

Pioneer Energy Services beats Sauer Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. It operates a fleet of 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. The company also provides well servicing, wireline services, and coiled tubing services to exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain states; and in the onshore and offshore Gulf Coast. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; 112 wireline units; and 10 onshore and 4 offshore coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc. develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications. Sauer Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

