Anaplan (PLAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.80

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 285120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

PLAN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam acquired 1,104,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,784,983.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ying Xian Chung bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,118,599 shares of company stock worth $19,088,283 in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Anaplan (PLAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.80” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/anaplan-plan-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-27-80.html.

About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.