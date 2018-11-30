Anaplan (PLAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.80

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 285120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.
PLAN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam acquired 1,104,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,784,983.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ying Xian Chung bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,118,599 shares of company stock worth $19,088,283 in the last quarter.
About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.
