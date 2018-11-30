Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $839,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,053,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GCP. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on GCP Applied Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.50 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other GCP Applied Technologies news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc acquired 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $401,869.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,908,163 shares of company stock valued at $48,424,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

