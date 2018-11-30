ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at MKM Partners

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.18.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Shares of ANGI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.20. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $23.95.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 36,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $818,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $371,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,034 shares of company stock worth $2,835,490. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.