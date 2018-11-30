Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Position Boosted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) by 106.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream Partners were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.46. Antero Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.91 million. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Partners LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

