Anthem (ANTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $291.81

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $291.81 and last traded at $291.30, with a volume of 626775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Anthem from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Anthem to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $311.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total value of $2,267,270.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $143,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,430.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,963 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.9% during the third quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

