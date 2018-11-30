Anthem Inc (ANTM) EVP Peter D. Haytaian Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.48, for a total value of $1,253,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Anthem stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.90. The stock had a trading volume of 51,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $215.52 and a 52-week high of $293.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.92%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Anthem to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $311.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.73.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.9% during the third quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
