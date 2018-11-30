Anthem Inc (ANTM) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $143,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,430.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total transaction of $202,622.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.46. 36,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,357. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $215.52 and a 52 week high of $293.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anthem to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Anthem to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $311.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.73.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

