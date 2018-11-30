Antibe Therapeutics Inc (ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault Purchases 50,000 Shares

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.
CVE:ATE traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.26. 21,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,884. Antibe Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97.
Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.30 million.
About Antibe Therapeutics
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.
Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.