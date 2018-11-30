ANZ (ANZBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Get ANZ alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank raised ANZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ANZBY opened at $19.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. ANZ has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. ANZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.16%.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANZ (ANZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.