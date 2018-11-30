Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company, better known as Aimco, have outperformed the industry it belongs to, in the past three months. Moreover, the trend in estimate revision for fourth-quarter FFO per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, the company focuses on having a solid portfolio, diversified in terms of geography and price point. It is also making diligent efforts to improve portfolio mix through property sales and reinvesting the proceeds in accretive acquisitions, capital enhancements, redevelopments and occasional developments. Yet, dilutive impact on earnings from asset dispositions, and adverse impact on rent growth from elevated supply in various markets remain concerns. Hike in interest rate adds to its woes.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.80.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $242.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.80 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 92.50% and a return on equity of 55.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.04%.

In other news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $228,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,657.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 114.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 104.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

