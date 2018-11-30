Apergy Corp (APY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lowered its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Apergy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APY opened at $35.06 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $316.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apergy in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Apergy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

