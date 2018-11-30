AppCoins Reaches One Day Volume of $108,898.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $108,898.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.02422004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00126111 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00196280 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.71 or 0.09336825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

