ArcelorMittal (MT) PT Set at €39.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MT. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cfra set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Societe Generale set a €44.40 ($51.63) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($43.60) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.39 ($41.16).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.