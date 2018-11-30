Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa cut its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 76.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 42.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 362,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.67. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Argus upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,435.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

