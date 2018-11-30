Arcimoto (FUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Research analysts at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 5,067.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. Analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Curl bought 25,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Frohnmayer bought 139,903 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $419,709.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 165,913 shares of company stock valued at $497,739 in the last 90 days. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

