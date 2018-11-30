Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. 1,133,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,333. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 72.13%. The company had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.23%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,823.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Siegel acquired 6,990 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $120,927.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,630 shares in the company, valued at $633,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,590 shares of company stock valued at $131,039. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.0% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 286,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.