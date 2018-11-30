Argitek (AGTK) and XO Group (XOXO) Head to Head Survey

Argitek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) and XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Argitek alerts:

This table compares Argitek and XO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argitek N/A N/A -696.99% XO Group 8.17% 9.17% 7.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argitek and XO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argitek $50,000.00 54.00 -$9.15 million N/A N/A XO Group $160.56 million 5.57 $5.53 million $0.39 88.46

XO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Argitek.

Volatility & Risk

Argitek has a beta of -9.33, suggesting that its stock price is 1,033% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XO Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Argitek and XO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argitek 0 0 0 0 N/A XO Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

XO Group has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.21%. Given XO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XO Group is more favorable than Argitek.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of XO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Argitek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of XO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XO Group beats Argitek on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Argitek Company Profile

Agritek Holdings, Inc. offers services to the cannabis sector in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. The company also offers compliance consulting, and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions to the cannabis industry. In addition, it operates a leisure resort with 9 bedrooms and a golf course covering 15 acres that provides horseback and fishing facilities, and chef classes for cannabis cuisine. The company was formerly known as MediSwipe Inc. and changed its name to Agritek Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. Agritek Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

XO Group Company Profile

XO Group Inc. provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years. The company's network of Websites also comprise GigMasters, an event marketplace for finding and booking the entertainment and vendors for birthday parties, weddings, anniversaries, corporate events, and others. It also offers local online advertising programs, such as online listings, digital advertisements, and direct email marketing; and national online advertising programs consisting of display advertisements, custom and brand-integrated content, direct emails, and placement in its online search tools. In addition, the company provides transaction offerings that include a registry service, which enables users to create, manage, and share various retail store registries from a single source; and retailer and local vendor offerings, such as invitations, stationery, reception decor, and personalized gifts. Further, it publishes The Knot national and regional magazines. The company was formerly known as The Knot, Inc. and changed its name to XO Group Inc. in June 2011. XO Group Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Argitek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argitek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.