Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.51

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 2708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
ARDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L.
