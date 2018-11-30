Aroundtown (AT1) Given a €8.85 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.85 ($10.29) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.35) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €8.70 ($10.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.61 ($10.02).

Shares of AT1 stock remained flat at $€7.51 ($8.73) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,993,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a one year low of €4.10 ($4.77) and a one year high of €6.75 ($7.85).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

