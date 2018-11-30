ArQule (ARQL) Trading Up 6.1%

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 976,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,233,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARQL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Get ArQule alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.63.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ArQule by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArQule by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArQule by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ArQule (ARQL) Trading Up 6.1%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/arqule-arql-trading-up-6-1.html.

ArQule Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQL)

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.