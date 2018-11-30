ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. InterXion makes up approximately 2.7% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in InterXion were worth $17,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in InterXion by 723.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in InterXion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InterXion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in InterXion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in InterXion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterXion alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INXN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of InterXion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of InterXion in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of InterXion from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of InterXion from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

NYSE:INXN opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. InterXion Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.79 million. InterXion had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/ars-investment-partners-llc-boosts-stake-in-interxion-holding-nv-inxn.html.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN).

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.