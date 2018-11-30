ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,478 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Red Lion Hotels were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 120,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after buying an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLH opened at $8.88 on Friday. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.49). Red Lion Hotels had a net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Lion Hotels Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 31,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $411,272.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 703,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $742,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 587,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,644,797.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,292 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,312. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RLH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

